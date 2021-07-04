Menu
Liam H.V. Gaudreault
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Gaudreault, Liam H. V.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Beloved son of Dr. Pascal and Tara Gaudreault; dear brother of Dorian, Maura, Caroline, Calee and Jean-Paul Gaudreault; dearest grandson of Celestia and the late Hilaire Gaudreault and Mary and the late Vernon Askew; our dear nephew, great-nephew, cousin and friend. Liam was proud to have earned the Duke of Edinburgh Silver Medal.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Wednesday, July 7, 9:15 a.m. to St. Joseph Church (Imperial) for 10 a.m. Mass. Service concludes at church. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Jul
7
Funeral
9:15a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Jul
7
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph Church (Imperial)
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
May the Lord send His Holy Spirit to hold you and each one and place His Comfort upon each of you. My heart breaks and mourns with you on the passing of your son. Lord, grant peace to this family that surpasses all understanding. May they trust and hold their eyes and heart on You, Our Creator Psalms 3:5-6
Terri Bell
Work
July 11, 2021
Your Jimmy John's family
July 5, 2021
