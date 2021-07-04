Gaudreault, Liam H. V.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Beloved son of Dr. Pascal and Tara Gaudreault; dear brother of Dorian, Maura, Caroline, Calee and Jean-Paul Gaudreault; dearest grandson of Celestia and the late Hilaire Gaudreault and Mary and the late Vernon Askew; our dear nephew, great-nephew, cousin and friend. Liam was proud to have earned the Duke of Edinburgh Silver Medal.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Wednesday, July 7, 9:15 a.m. to St. Joseph Church (Imperial) for 10 a.m. Mass. Service concludes at church. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.