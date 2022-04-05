Braun, Lillian M.

(nee Steffen) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, April 1, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Albert J. Braun; loving mother of Laurie Anderson, Lisa (Mark Smith) Braun and Leslie (Greg) Gordon; adoring grandmother of Jennifer (Terry) Suhre, William, Michael, Laura and Caroline Smith, Allison (Terry) Tonsing, Ryan, Andrew and Benjamin Gordon; cherished great- grandmother of Gavin, Jack, Lily Anne, Julia, James, Leo and Oliver; our dearest sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. She was a long-time teacher in the Affton School District and member of Affton Lady Elks.

Services: Memorial visitation at St. Stephen Protomartyr (3949 Wilmington Ave. 63116) on Saturday, May 28, from 9:30 a.m. until memorial Mass time at 10:00 a.m. Interment at

Resurrection Cemetery will be held in private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Nerinx Hall High School appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.