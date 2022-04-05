Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lillian M. Braun
ABOUT
Nerinx Hall High School
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Braun, Lillian M.

(nee Steffen) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, April 1, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Albert J. Braun; loving mother of Laurie Anderson, Lisa (Mark Smith) Braun and Leslie (Greg) Gordon; adoring grandmother of Jennifer (Terry) Suhre, William, Michael, Laura and Caroline Smith, Allison (Terry) Tonsing, Ryan, Andrew and Benjamin Gordon; cherished great- grandmother of Gavin, Jack, Lily Anne, Julia, James, Leo and Oliver; our dearest sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. She was a long-time teacher in the Affton School District and member of Affton Lady Elks.

Services: Memorial visitation at St. Stephen Protomartyr (3949 Wilmington Ave. 63116) on Saturday, May 28, from 9:30 a.m. until memorial Mass time at 10:00 a.m. Interment at

Resurrection Cemetery will be held in private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Nerinx Hall High School appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.