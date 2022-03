Ewens, Lillian

passed away peacefully with family at her side, March 21, 2022. Survived by her grandchildren Chris, Jeff and Jenny and their spouses, and 6 great-grandchildren. Preceded by her husband Fred, and her son Freddie.

Services: A graveside service will be held Monday, March 28th at 1:00 p.m., at MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY, 1217 Business Loop 70 W, Columbia, Missouri, 65202. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.