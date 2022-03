Bohnenkamp, Linda Marie

(nee Coleman) Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection Sunday, December 5, 2021. Beloved mother of Andrew Bohnenkamp. Our dearest sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Memorial vis at St. John the Baptist (4200 Delor St., 63116) on Tues, Dec 14, 10 a.m. until memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE