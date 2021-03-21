I was so sorry to hear about Linda's passing. We had so many fun times together back in Wesglen Estates playing softball, bowling, racquetball and wallyball. Linda always had a smile on her face and loved to cook. We enjoyed lunch at her home after bowling a number of times. My sympathies go out to all of you who loved her.
Lupie Johnson Verby
Friend
March 22, 2021
Sorry to hear about your mom. I have fond memories of her around the soccer fields. Will keep you all in my prayers.
Joan Gettemeyer
March 21, 2021
Linda was such a fun gal to be around. Her smile & kindness made working with her a pleasure. She will be missed. May the love of friends and family help to ease your grief.
Shirley Stein
Coworker
March 21, 2021
To a very sweet woman. She was so caring, always had a smile. We will miss you so much aunt Linda. Love Kevin and Marla
Kevin Flynn
Family
March 20, 2021
What a wonderful, kind, and incredibly fun woman. She will be missed by all!!