Linda C. Flynn
FUNERAL HOME
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd.
Creve Coeur, MO

Flynn, Linda C.

(nee Holmes) March 17, 2021. Wife of the late Thomas J. Flynn; mother of Eileen Townsend, Matthew Flynn and Mary Ann Liebrock. See Ortmann-Stipanovich website for full obituary.

www.osfuneralhomes.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Funeral Mass
9:30a.m.
St. Simon Catholic Church
11011 Mueller Rd., St. Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
Cindy Holmes
Family
March 24, 2021
I was so sorry to hear about Linda's passing. We had so many fun times together back in Wesglen Estates playing softball, bowling, racquetball and wallyball. Linda always had a smile on her face and loved to cook. We enjoyed lunch at her home after bowling a number of times. My sympathies go out to all of you who loved her.
Lupie Johnson Verby
Friend
March 22, 2021
Sorry to hear about your mom. I have fond memories of her around the soccer fields. Will keep you all in my prayers.
Joan Gettemeyer
March 21, 2021
Linda was such a fun gal to be around. Her smile & kindness made working with her a pleasure. She will be missed.
May the love of friends and family help to ease your grief.
Shirley Stein
Coworker
March 21, 2021
To a very sweet woman. She was so caring, always had a smile. We will miss you so much aunt Linda.
Love Kevin and Marla
Kevin Flynn
Family
March 20, 2021
What a wonderful, kind, and incredibly fun woman. She will be missed by all!!

With deep sympathy, Leslie Wainwright
Leslie Wainwright
Friend
March 19, 2021
