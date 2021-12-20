Menu
Linda Faye Foushee
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Foushee, Linda Faye

(nee Ashby), went to be with her Lord and savior on Friday, December 17, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Jonathon H. Foushee. Loving mother of Nicole (Noel) Hauser and Alex (Elizabeth) Foushee. Cherished grandmother of Samuel & Lincoln Hauser and Reagan & Collins Foushee. Dear sister-in-law of Vivian (the late Roy) Parsons. Aunt and friend of many.

Services: Committal service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Tuesday December 21, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road , Ballwin, MO
Dec
22
Committal
10:15a.m.
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May the peace of God comfort you and your family, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort.
Praying for you and your family.
Rena Marion
Coworker
December 20, 2021
I know that this is a difficult time for you and your family. I wish I had the words to console you in this time of grief to make it easier. My deepest condolences on the passing of your mother. May your mom rest in peace. I know she will be terribly missed by those who knew her. May God hold you, help you, and see you through.
Vilma Martinez
Coworker
December 20, 2021
You and you family are innour thoughts and prayers
Janet Wagner
Family
December 19, 2021
Alex and Elizabeth,
Sorry for your loss. We’re praying for your comfort and peace. God is close to the broken-hearted and our hearts go out to you and your family.
Hugs and With Christ’s Love,
Jim and Jennifer Ramsey
Jennifer Ramsey
Friend
December 19, 2021
We send our deepest sympathy to the whole family upon Linda’s passing on. She was a wonderful person and a very special cousin to me. Many prayers are coming your way!
Sheila Spence
Family
December 19, 2021
