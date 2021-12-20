Foushee, Linda Faye

(nee Ashby), went to be with her Lord and savior on Friday, December 17, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Jonathon H. Foushee. Loving mother of Nicole (Noel) Hauser and Alex (Elizabeth) Foushee. Cherished grandmother of Samuel & Lincoln Hauser and Reagan & Collins Foushee. Dear sister-in-law of Vivian (the late Roy) Parsons. Aunt and friend of many.

Services: Committal service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Tuesday December 21, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.