Heisler, Linda

Linda Sue (Proffer) Heisler, of St. Charles, MO, passed away on June 2, 2021 in her home at the age of 67 of natural causes.

Linda was born in Fort Riley, KS to Charles and Peggy Proffer. She attended Cleveland High School and studied Education at Southeast Missouri State and Fontbonne University. Linda passionately dedicated her career to educating special needs children. She also assisted with administration of the family business. She spent her retirement enjoying time with her grandchildren, friends, and family. She was married to her husband, Ed Heisler for 46 years.

Linda is survived by her mother, Peggy, husband, Ed, sister, Carol, and her four children, Ben, Josh, Jon, Suzi, and five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles.

Services: There will be a memorial in Linda's honor July 25, 2021 from 12-4pm at Old Hickory Golf Club in St. Peters, MO.