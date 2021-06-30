Menu
Linda Sue Heisler
ABOUT
Cleveland High School

Heisler, Linda

Linda Sue (Proffer) Heisler, of St. Charles, MO, passed away on June 2, 2021 in her home at the age of 67 of natural causes.

Linda was born in Fort Riley, KS to Charles and Peggy Proffer. She attended Cleveland High School and studied Education at Southeast Missouri State and Fontbonne University. Linda passionately dedicated her career to educating special needs children. She also assisted with administration of the family business. She spent her retirement enjoying time with her grandchildren, friends, and family. She was married to her husband, Ed Heisler for 46 years.

Linda is survived by her mother, Peggy, husband, Ed, sister, Carol, and her four children, Ben, Josh, Jon, Suzi, and five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles.

Services: There will be a memorial in Linda's honor July 25, 2021 from 12-4pm at Old Hickory Golf Club in St. Peters, MO.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
25
Memorial service
12:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Old Hickory Golf Club
St. Peters, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ed So sorry to learn of Linda´s passing. Please accept my deepest sympathy. May God bless you and your family during this difficult time.
Donna Quanty (Bauer)
School
July 30, 2021
Ed and kids, What a shock to receive this very sad news. Linda was one of the best people I have ever known. Linda was special, and we met teaching special kids We all had so much fun together. Time moves so quickly, what happened.?Some of my happiest memories were on Childress, then you moved all the way to St. Charles! You were such a stable couple in such crazy times. I love you all and am thinking about you
Ann Garvin
Friend
July 23, 2021
The Wells Family
July 23, 2021
Ed, please accept my sincere condolences regarding Linda's passing. She was always so gracious and caring. My heart goes out to the entire Heisler family for your loss.
John M. Burke
July 12, 2021
Bryan Special Education Dept.
July 9, 2021
Robert Kirk Proffer
July 7, 2021
So sorry for your family´s loss. Linda was a wonderful woman to learn from and work with. Blessings and prayers to the family.
Sally Zegas
Work
July 6, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Linda´s passing. She was Marshall´s teacher at Mary Emily Bryan Middle School. It was a great school year. She was an absolutely amazing teacher and a terrific lady! I hope that the good and loving memories will soon triumph over the sadness you are going through.
Charlotte Morris
School
July 2, 2021
Ed my deepest sympathy to you and your family on the loss of a wonderful lady. Another Dutchmen gone to soon
Thomas Rea
July 2, 2021
Ed, so many memories from a younger time. My thoughts or with you and your family. Love Tim!
Tim Wynn
Friend
June 30, 2021
Ed, My deepest sympathy to you and your family with the passing of your wife Bob Zambo
Bob Zambo
School
June 30, 2021
