Linda Hess
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021

Hess, Linda

Passed away on March, 11 2021. She grew up in Kirkwood with her parents Alice and Arthur, and brother Donald. She graduated from Washington University with a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering. She practiced her profession for over 30 years with Monsanto, Solutia and Emerson in the St Louis area. She also earned a Doctor of Homeopathy and practiced for many years giving aid and comfort to many clients. She enjoyed hiking, traveling and being with her nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. She was survived by her brother Donald (Carol), her 2 nephews, her 2 nieces in-laws, 5 grand nieces and nephews; cousin, a loving relationship with the Theresa Johnston family and friend to many more.

Services: A private family service will be held at Chapel Hill Mortuary. A celebration of life event will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rick and I just found out from the August WU magazine. I will let the Alpha Chi's know. We are terribly sorry and planned to get together when we retired.
Mary Rene
School
August 8, 2021
So sorry to hear about Linda. I worked with her at P66 refinery several years. She was always eager help me professionally, and personally with any health concerns. I'll miss her. My condolences to the family for your loss.
Kirby Kirbach
Coworker
May 12, 2021
My condolences to the family on your loss. Linda was a very nice person, always very helpful when asked here at P66 in Wood River. She will be missed.
Steven Brown
Coworker
May 12, 2021
My condolences to the family on her loss. She was very expert with Clear Mind therapy and was a wonderful resource for me. I am very sad knowing that she is no longer with us. Laura Roques
laura m roques
March 20, 2021
My sympathies to her friends and family. I worked at Monsanto for many years with Linda and Kenny and Jerry. Too soon we get old. Too soon we forget. But friendships transcend time. ed long
walter edward long
March 18, 2021
Linda was a very smart, kind, and generous person. The world needs more people like her. I am very grateful to have known her. She made a big difference in my life and the lives of many others.
Amy Kartmann
March 14, 2021
The KHS Class of 70 will miss her.
Sara English Crook
March 14, 2021
So sorry to hear this. Enjoyed knowing her at KHS.
Kay MacIntire
March 14, 2021
