Hess, Linda

Passed away on March, 11 2021. She grew up in Kirkwood with her parents Alice and Arthur, and brother Donald. She graduated from Washington University with a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering. She practiced her profession for over 30 years with Monsanto, Solutia and Emerson in the St Louis area. She also earned a Doctor of Homeopathy and practiced for many years giving aid and comfort to many clients. She enjoyed hiking, traveling and being with her nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. She was survived by her brother Donald (Carol), her 2 nephews, her 2 nieces in-laws, 5 grand nieces and nephews; cousin, a loving relationship with the Theresa Johnston family and friend to many more.

Services: A private family service will be held at Chapel Hill Mortuary. A celebration of life event will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice.