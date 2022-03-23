Rangle Higgins, Linda Marie

Sunday, March 20, 2022. Beloved mother of Sandra (Steve) Sleeper, Joseph Muir, Steve (MaDonna) Higgins, Michael (Lisa) Muir, Bob (Samantha) Higgins, Carolyn (David) Dattilo and Christopher Higgins; our dearest grandmother, great-grand- mother, sister and friend to many.

Services: at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, March 25 at 1 p.m. Interment at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Stray Rescue of St. Louis appreciated. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m.