Linda Marie Rangle Higgins
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO
UPCOMING SERVICE
Service
Mar, 25 2022
1:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Rangle Higgins, Linda Marie

Sunday, March 20, 2022. Beloved mother of Sandra (Steve) Sleeper, Joseph Muir, Steve (MaDonna) Higgins, Michael (Lisa) Muir, Bob (Samantha) Higgins, Carolyn (David) Dattilo and Christopher Higgins; our dearest grandmother, great-grand- mother, sister and friend to many.

Services: at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, March 25 at 1 p.m. Interment at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Stray Rescue of St. Louis appreciated. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Service
1:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
