Holtzman, Linda

Linda Holtzman passed away Thursday September 9th with her spirit and joy for life strong to the end. Linda wouldn't want us to use words like "survived" or "left behind" because she was such a living presence and force. That life force endures in her wonderful son, Alex, who is a poet and songwriter, her soulful daughter Dora, who's journey ended early, her step-children Pat, Sheila, Bernadette and son in-law Sidney, her grandchildren Kennedy, Eric and Carlie, and her nieces Katie, Josie and Maddie, as well as her brothers Gene (and his wife Tracy) and Billy (and his wife Sylvia), and her lifelong friend Rachel, along with all the other remarkable friends who moved through her life over the years. After graduating from Washington University, Linda began her professional career as a teacher before passionately pursuing the essential work of community organizing. She eventually returned to her first love of education as a professor of Communication at Webster University, where her tireless commitment to race and equity issues led to her book, Media Messages, which examined the role media plays in perpetuating stereotypes. Linda's work, personal life, and relationships always reflected her deep valuing of all people with respect, appreciation, love, and acceptance. After her retirement a few years ago, she took up residence at the Metropolitan Lofts where she was a bead maker and tutor, and a friend to all the residents who needed an open heart and an outrageous sense of humor. Linda loved to quote Murray Burns from A Thousand Clowns, especially when he said, "If things aren't funny...then they're like a long dental appointment." Linda taught us all how to laugh through our tears. There will be a private family service. A memorial and celebration of Linda's life will be announced at a later date.

