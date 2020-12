Knisley, Linda K.

on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Loving mother of Michelle (Shannon) Gregory and Paula (Jeff) Driskell; dear grandmother of Christina, Nathan, Andrew, Shannon, Taylor and the late Stephen; dear sister of Jack (Bette), Al (Rose) and the late Tom Ledbetter; our dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Graveside service at Lakewood Park Cemetery on Saturday, 12/5, 10 a.m. A Kutis South County Service.