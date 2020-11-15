Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Linda L. Baylard

Baylard, Linda L.

(nee Ramsey) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, November 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Michael T. Baylard; loving mother of Michelle (Charles) Gomes; adoring grandma of Evangelina, Charlotte and Michael. Our dearest sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

We love you to the moon and back!

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois on Sunday, November 15, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass on Monday, at St. Matthias Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
Nov
16
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Matthias Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.