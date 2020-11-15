Baylard, Linda L.

(nee Ramsey) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, November 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Michael T. Baylard; loving mother of Michelle (Charles) Gomes; adoring grandma of Evangelina, Charlotte and Michael. Our dearest sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

We love you to the moon and back!

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois on Sunday, November 15, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass on Monday, at St. Matthias Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery.