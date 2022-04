Moeller, Linda Louise

April 23, 1946 - June 10, 2021

(nee Krekel) Linda passed away peacefully at Mercy South Hospital. She is predeceased by her parents Walter and Helen Krekel. Linda is survived by her brother Walter Joe Krekel, children Kari Boeger and James D Moeller, and four grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.