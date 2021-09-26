I send my condolences in memory of Linda along with her many friends and classmates of RGHS-1966. She was a beautiful person inside and out. It is comforting to know that Linda lived an interesting and fulfilling life. It is obvious that she touched many hearts and lives.
Janet Bradford-Pleimann
Classmate
October 28, 2021
Deeply saddened to hear of Linda’s passing. My deepest sympathy to her family, especially to her sister Kathy Rather, my friend and bridge partner. Rest In Peace Linda
Bobbie Millham
October 2, 2021
Though Linda has moved on to a better place, a lifetime of wonderful happy memories remain. We will miss her greatly.
Rick and Sandy Conner
Family
October 1, 2021
Linda was a ray of sunshine to all who knew her. Her family was always there for her and Warren. We are praying for them all.
Rick an Pat Haberstroh
Neighbor
October 1, 2021
What a wonderful cousin, generous and kind. Linda will be greatly missed. Al and Marsha T
Marsha Vogel
Family
October 1, 2021
So sorry to hear of Linda´s passing. She always had a smile for all and a generous spirit. I enjoyed her bridge classes, and am grateful to have known her.
Juli Timney
Friend
September 30, 2021
So sad to learn of Linda's passing away. We knew her as a neighbor. What a vibrant person, always smiling and friendly. Always a pleasure to be in her company. She will be missed by all.
Rita and Barry Worth
Neighbor
September 30, 2021
We moved to St Louis 30 yrs ago & were lucky enough to be next door neighbors of Linda & Warren for 10yrs, dear friends since. We have many great memories of our time in gourmet club, bridge lessons with Linda & our trip to Aruba. Linda was a classy lady always dressed for success. We used to get a chuckle when Linda was riding the lawnmower. No matter how hot the weather, while riding the lawnmower, Linda had her lipstick on. Linda was a beautiful person that was dealt several bad breaks in life. Throughout it all, she turned lemons into lemonade. She was one of the most positive people we’ve ever known.
Jim & Cathy Moffit
Friend
September 30, 2021
My deepest sympathy and condolences. Nadia Alul
Nadia Alul
Friend
September 30, 2021
Linda was a neighbor and good friend for many years. She always had a smile for you and was always ready to help. My late wife, Jeanne, adored Linda and admired her bridge skills and devotion to Warren. We will all miss her greatly.
Raymond Rogers
Friend
September 29, 2021
Loved playing bridge with her . She was the master and always made you feel like you were getting the game .
Patsy Holloran
Friend
September 28, 2021
Linda's smile would radiate a room. She always saw the bright side of things. I know that she helped me in so many ways as we both journeyed the Alzheimer's road with our husbands. She will be missed!
Gina Shocklee
Friend
September 28, 2021
Linda was a beautiful person inside and out. What a kind woman who took loving care of Warren every day for many years. She was an excellent bridge teacher, very organized and positive. She will be missed. Ellen Lieberman
Ellen Lieberman
Friend
September 27, 2021
Linda and Warren have been friends for along time. She was a great person and a wonderful coaches wife. Having the good fortune of working with them was a real treat. Warren has been very fortunate to have Linda support him and care for him the last 11 years and before.
She was a dedicated person in so many ways. She will be missed by many friends and family. Rest in peace Linda. She did a lot for others .
Dick Beechner
Friend
September 27, 2021
I hope that wonderful memories of Linda will be a comfort..I have known Linda for many years as a friend and bridge partner. I also worked with her for several years in the Alzheimer’s Fund raiser at the St Louis Bridge Center, where she worked tirelessly. Linda faced many challenges with an unparalleled optimism that is matched by few and can serve as a model for all of us. I will miss Linda as will so many whose lives she touched.
Jane Ettelson
Friend
September 27, 2021
Linda was such a warm and welcoming person at the bridge center. She was a great teacher and was always ready to talk or answer a question. I see from her obituary that she lived a very full, interesting and impactful life. My deepest sympathies to her family. We will all miss her.
Debbie Matson
Student
September 26, 2021
Linda will certainly be missed by many. I was honored to help with several of the Longest Day games at the Bridge Center that Linda headed. My mother suffered from the same disease and Linda was always caring and asked after her progress. I appreciated all she did for this disease. Thank you Linda!
Linda Helm
Friend
September 26, 2021
Linda was a bright light to all who knew her. She was a great inspiration to me both as a Bridge Teacher and a friend. We were able to share close times together as we both dealt with our husbands in their time of illness. Rest In Peace Linda. Marilyn
Marilyn Bolz
Friend
September 26, 2021
Gayle Mclean
September 26, 2021
Linda will certainly be missed by her bridge family! She was a regular at the Bridge Center, playing and teaching. She loved the competition and friendships. May her good memories last a lifetime. She certainly was a devoted wife! Warren came to many bridge events, and it is AMAZING how much she raised for Alzheimers! She lived a wonderful life, but too short! She may be gone, but never forgotten!
Phyllis Siegel
Friend
September 26, 2021
Linda was a very vibrant beautiful lady! She made the best slushes st our holiday parties! May she Rest In Peace
Sherry Shafman
Friend
September 26, 2021
May peace live in your hearts.
Debb Keniley
September 26, 2021
So sad for Linda’s passing but rejoicing she is with her Savior in Heaven. Our sympathies and prayers to the entire family.
Anne and Wayne Sharp
Friend
September 25, 2021
Please accept our condolences, and know that your in our thoughts and especially in our prayers. What a great lady and what a beautiful smile she had whether, talking to you or teaching Bridge. She was a joy to know. The Clooney Family
Carol Clooney
Friend
September 25, 2021
Breaks my heart to learn of Linda’s passing. Linda was a passionate, can-do force for good! She will be missed at the bridge table for years to come.
Becky Hubert
Friend
September 24, 2021
Linda, you have always been my favorite “Auntie”. I have never met a stronger, more positive person. You & Warren have given me some of the best & funniest times in my life. You’ve always brought smiles to my husband & kids faces. You will always be in my heart. I’m sure your angel wings have have a special pocket for your lipstick . Love you forever.
Michelle Doering
Family
September 24, 2021
Warren, Kathy, Nancy and families - Linda will be missed by all who were blessed knowing her and we are so very sorry for your loss . We are sending prayers and hugs to all.
Joyce Schuette
September 24, 2021
Linda will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was always kind to all of us who were apart of the Mizzou family. She lived a life of inspiration and faithfulness to her friends, family and most certainly her husband. I will miss her sweet spirit and joy she imparted to each of us. May she Rest In Peace forever.