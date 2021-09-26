We moved to St Louis 30 yrs ago & were lucky enough to be next door neighbors of Linda & Warren for 10yrs, dear friends since. We have many great memories of our time in gourmet club, bridge lessons with Linda & our trip to Aruba. Linda was a classy lady always dressed for success. We used to get a chuckle when Linda was riding the lawnmower. No matter how hot the weather, while riding the lawnmower, Linda had her lipstick on. Linda was a beautiful person that was dealt several bad breaks in life. Throughout it all, she turned lemons into lemonade. She was one of the most positive people we’ve ever known.



Jim & Cathy Moffit Friend September 30, 2021