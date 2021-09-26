Provow, Linda Marie

(nee Starnes), died on September 21, 2021. Linda was born September 12, 1948 in St. Louis, Missouri to Vernon and Louise Starnes. She is survived by her husband, Roger, daughters, Kristen Kaiser, Lauren Provow (Todd Goldenhersh}, grandsons, Spencer Kaiser, Brady Kaiser, and Joshua Provow-Wall, sister, Cathy (Tom) Holmes, and brother, Mark (Linda) Starnes.

In 1950, the Starnes family moved to East St. Louis, Illinois where sister Cathy and brother Mark added to the fun. The Starnes family grew up camping and boating with many other families, also taking cross-country vacations. Childhood was fun and taught Linda the importance of family.

After graduating from East St. Louis Senior High, Linda got her first job, in the steno pool at Southwestern Bell Telephone. Her mother introduced her to Jackie who came to be known as Linda's "twin sister" since they shared the same birthday. In 1969 Linda and Roger moved to St. Louis where she was employed as assistant to the Barnes Hospital Controller. The early 70's brought a move as the assistant to a Vice President at Standard Container, a Robert R. Hermann company. 1978 brought the last stop in Linda's career, KPMG, one of the world's largest accounting firms. She was there for 30 years in several positions culminating as executive assistant to the managing partner in St. Louis, with whom she worked for 28 years. During these years she made hundreds of friends.

Linda's retirement brought new adventures. She started golf lessons and enjoyed playing in a weekly women's league and playing with Roger on family vacations. She also joined a local "Curves" gym working out, then going to the Daily Bread with the "Curves girls". Also was "Movie Monday" with her 50-year friends enjoying lunch and a movie. With these friends she and Roger traveled to the Eastern Caribbean, the Mediterranean, and trips around the U. S. Family was a very big part of Linda's life. During their 53-year marriage Linda and Roger visited her sister's and brother's families at least yearly. They were Linda's best friends.

Linda's immediate family was of utmost importance. Her daughter, Kristen, was able to take many vacations with Linda for 40 years, and her daughter, Lauren, for 25 years. The biggest thing that Linda taught was, again, importance of family. In Linda's last several months of illness, her daughters spent days with her during hospice keeping her comfortable and entertained. Before chemo started the girls organized a wonderful party and dinner and enlisted Linda's friends to make posters to help her fight her disease. Linda had never been more proud of their efforts nor more thankful for her friends.

Services: A visitation for Linda will be held at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, Missouri on Monday, October 4, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon, followed by a short service. In lieu of flowers please contribute to the American Cancer Society or to your favorite charity. www.boppchapel.com