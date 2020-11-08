Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Linda Ruth Bell

Bell, Linda Ruth Messite

November 4, 2020 beloved wife of Martin Bell, MD; dear mother and mother-in-law of Laura Mejewski (Edward) and Adam Bell (Jennifer); dear grandmother of Matthew and Jordan Schlueter and Samantha Bell; our dear cousin and friend.

Born in Brooklyn and proud of it. Linda had a huge fan club from California to Florida to Connecticut to Berlin. A true Renaissance woman who traveled the world and will be missed by all.

Services: A private family service will be held. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Berger Memorial Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.