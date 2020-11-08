Bell, Linda Ruth Messite

November 4, 2020 beloved wife of Martin Bell, MD; dear mother and mother-in-law of Laura Mejewski (Edward) and Adam Bell (Jennifer); dear grandmother of Matthew and Jordan Schlueter and Samantha Bell; our dear cousin and friend.

Born in Brooklyn and proud of it. Linda had a huge fan club from California to Florida to Connecticut to Berlin. A true Renaissance woman who traveled the world and will be missed by all.

Services: A private family service will be held. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE