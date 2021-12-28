Shoemaker, Linda Marie

(nee Drury) on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Beloved daughter of the late Ralph and Clarinda Drury; cherished wife of the late John Shoemaker; loving mother of Cindy Hicks, Brian Ford, and Tony McDaniel; dear grandmother of 8; great-grandmother of many; sister of the late Phyllis Viator, Bonnie (Greg) Williams, Gary Drury and Faith Severson; aunt of Cheryl (Michael) Bolchoz, JR (Tiffany) Viator, and the late Karen Jean Winslow, dear friend to many.

Services: Visitation will be on Thurs., Dec. 30th from 10-11am at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd. in Kirkwood. Funeral Service will follow at 11am. Interment private. Memorial contributions my be made to the Humane Society of Missouri. www.boppchapel.com