Linda Marie Shoemaker
FUNERAL HOME
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO

Shoemaker, Linda Marie

(nee Drury) on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Beloved daughter of the late Ralph and Clarinda Drury; cherished wife of the late John Shoemaker; loving mother of Cindy Hicks, Brian Ford, and Tony McDaniel; dear grandmother of 8; great-grandmother of many; sister of the late Phyllis Viator, Bonnie (Greg) Williams, Gary Drury and Faith Severson; aunt of Cheryl (Michael) Bolchoz, JR (Tiffany) Viator, and the late Karen Jean Winslow, dear friend to many.

Services: Visitation will be on Thurs., Dec. 30th from 10-11am at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd. in Kirkwood. Funeral Service will follow at 11am. Interment private. Memorial contributions my be made to the Humane Society of Missouri. www.boppchapel.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO
Dec
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering Linda today and always.
JR, Tiffany, & Nicole Viator
December 28, 2021
