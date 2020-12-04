Marglous, Lindsey Rae

38, passed away on Monday, November 30th after a short battle with cancer. Born December 26, 1981, to Ray B. Marglous and the late Sharon K. Marglous in St. Louis, Missouri, Lindsey graduated from Parkway North High School in 2000. She earned her undergraduate degree at Mizzou in Psychology and her post-graduate studies were taken at Pepperdine

University in Southern California, where she received dual Masters' Degrees.

Lindsey, a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend, is survived by her father Ray, sister Melissa (Robert) Merlin, her brother Mathew Marglous, her nephew and niece Sawyer Merlin and Lila Merlin, as well as her faithful dog Mercedes.

During her lifetime, Lindsey was known as a beautiful, creative, fun-loving woman who especially loved SoulCycle, traveling, and spending time with her family and closest friends.

Services: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral was held, conducted by Rabbi James Bennett of Shaare Emeth and Rabbi Elizabeth Hersh of Temple Emanuel. The family requests donations in Lindsey's name be made to Pedal the Cause, a St. Louis organization whose purpose is to raise money to fight all forms of cancer, or the charity of your choice. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE