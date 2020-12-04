Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lindsey Rae Marglous
1981 - 2020
BORN
1981
DIED
2020

Marglous, Lindsey Rae

38, passed away on Monday, November 30th after a short battle with cancer. Born December 26, 1981, to Ray B. Marglous and the late Sharon K. Marglous in St. Louis, Missouri, Lindsey graduated from Parkway North High School in 2000. She earned her undergraduate degree at Mizzou in Psychology and her post-graduate studies were taken at Pepperdine

University in Southern California, where she received dual Masters' Degrees.

Lindsey, a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend, is survived by her father Ray, sister Melissa (Robert) Merlin, her brother Mathew Marglous, her nephew and niece Sawyer Merlin and Lila Merlin, as well as her faithful dog Mercedes.

During her lifetime, Lindsey was known as a beautiful, creative, fun-loving woman who especially loved SoulCycle, traveling, and spending time with her family and closest friends.

Services: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral was held, conducted by Rabbi James Bennett of Shaare Emeth and Rabbi Elizabeth Hersh of Temple Emanuel. The family requests donations in Lindsey's name be made to Pedal the Cause, a St. Louis organization whose purpose is to raise money to fight all forms of cancer, or the charity of your choice. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Berger Memorial Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.