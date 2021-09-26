Menu
Lisa K. Ward
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Ward, Lisa K.

(nee Leahart), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, September 23, 2021. Beloved wife of Keith Ward; loving mother of Kristine Ward, Amberly (Brendan) Pohlman, Zachary and Wilson Ward, Berkley (Robert) Hall; adoring grandmother of Holden (Mariah) and Luke Kiefer, Dustin Modglin, Grayce, Charlotte and Andi Pohlman and Holly Hall; cherished daughter of Yvonne and the late Henry Leahart; dear sister of Nancy (Timothy) Frederking, Raymond (Deborah) Leahart, Noel (Vanessa Atkins) Leahart and the late Kirby (surviving Debra) Leahart. Our dearest daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, September 28, at 12 noon. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Monday, 4-9 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Sep
28
Funeral
12:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Keith My deepest sympathy to you and your family on the loss of your wife Lisa. I will keep you and your family in my prayers ,may she rest in peace and may peace be with you.
Thomas Rea
September 26, 2021
My sincere condolences to the Ward family. You are all in my prayers for the Lord's comfort and peace. May Lisa know peace in His loving arms.
Dcn. Allen Boedeker
September 26, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Praying for all of you, Yvonne. Your Lisa was a special lady and GOD will take care of her. Love, Marian
Marian and Richard Engel
September 26, 2021
