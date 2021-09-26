Ward, Lisa K.

(nee Leahart), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, September 23, 2021. Beloved wife of Keith Ward; loving mother of Kristine Ward, Amberly (Brendan) Pohlman, Zachary and Wilson Ward, Berkley (Robert) Hall; adoring grandmother of Holden (Mariah) and Luke Kiefer, Dustin Modglin, Grayce, Charlotte and Andi Pohlman and Holly Hall; cherished daughter of Yvonne and the late Henry Leahart; dear sister of Nancy (Timothy) Frederking, Raymond (Deborah) Leahart, Noel (Vanessa Atkins) Leahart and the late Kirby (surviving Debra) Leahart. Our dearest daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, September 28, at 12 noon. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Monday, 4-9 p.m.