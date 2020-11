Roman, MD, Liwanag P. 'Baby'

age 93, of St. Charles, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Loving wife of 64 years to the late Gonzalo T. Roman, Jr., MD; beloved daughter of the late Colonel Agaton B. Panopio, Sr. and Aurora Taiño Panopio; devoted mother of Gonzalo Roman III, Priscilla Roman, Joel (Jamie) Roman, David (Lijuan) Roman, Aurora (Gary) Saddler, Alan (Denice) Roman, and Arlene (Michael) Riordan, grandmother of 17, and great-grandmother of 21.

Services: Baue Funeral and Memorial Center, 3950 West Clay Street, St. Charles, MO. Visitation on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Baue Funeral Home. Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 21 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church 1424 South First Capitol Drive, St. Charles, MO. 63303. Interment in St. Charles Memorial Gardens.