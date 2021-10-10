Menu
Lloyd H. Roseberry

Roseberry, Lloyd H.

October 2, 2021, age 82. Survived by his wife of 57 years, Marilyn (Young) Roseberry; son James (Lara Thiel); daughter Lynn (Roseberry) Kezar; son-in-law Matthew Bradley, and grandchildren Emme, Griffin, Meghan, Hunter, Cash and Carmen. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Anne (Roseberry) Bradley and sisters Loretta Brewer and Pauline Peek.

Lloyd was a proud St. Louis resident. He loved time with family and friends, grilling on the patio, camping, Boy Scouts, his daughters' figure skating, and all grandchildren's activities. After retirement he enjoyed trying new restaurants and traveling, especially European River Cruises.

Services: Memorial Service, October 23, 1:00 p.m. at Concord Trinity United Methodist Church, 5275 S. Lindbergh, 63126. In lieu of flowers, donations to Concord Trinity Fund for Church Ministries appreciated.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Concord Trinity United Methodist Church
5275 S. Lindbergh, MO
