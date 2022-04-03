Stansberry, Lloyd Nelson

Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the age of 86.

Beloved husband of Rosalind Stansberry (nee McLaughlin); father of Susan (the late Earle) Clifford, Brian (Yingyin) Stansberry, and Linda (Jeffrey) Cullison; grandfather of Kayla Clifford, Rosine Stansberry, and the late Wesley Clifford; great-grandfather of Sinora Clifford; Brother of Diane (Thomas) Emerick, Dale (Barbara Stec) Stansberry, and the late Robert (Surviving Helen) Stansberry; Dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Mass at Christ, Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Manchester, Friday, 11:00 a.m. Private interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation at church, 10:00 a.m., until time of Mass.