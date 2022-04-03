Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lloyd Nelson Stansberry
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Stansberry, Lloyd Nelson

Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the age of 86.

Beloved husband of Rosalind Stansberry (nee McLaughlin); father of Susan (the late Earle) Clifford, Brian (Yingyin) Stansberry, and Linda (Jeffrey) Cullison; grandfather of Kayla Clifford, Rosine Stansberry, and the late Wesley Clifford; great-grandfather of Sinora Clifford; Brother of Diane (Thomas) Emerick, Dale (Barbara Stec) Stansberry, and the late Robert (Surviving Helen) Stansberry; Dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Mass at Christ, Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Manchester, Friday, 11:00 a.m. Private interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation at church, 10:00 a.m., until time of Mass. As a service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Christ, Prince of Peace Catholic Church
Manchester, MO
Apr
1
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Christ, Prince of Peace Catholic Church
Manchester, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.