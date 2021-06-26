Zielinski, Logan

(12) of St. Louis, MO on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Loving son of Jerry Zielinski III; loving grandson of Judy and Jerry Zielinski Jr.; loving great-grandson of Jerry and Mary Zielinski. He was a nephew, great-nephew, cousin and friend to all. Logan chose to be an organ donor.

Service will be held on Saturday, July 10th at 11 a.m. at St. Johns UCC, 11333 St. Johns Church Road, 63123. Reception following service. Memorial gifts may be made to:

St. Johns UCC for "Logan Zielinski's Memorial Fund" to build Logan's Playground for ministry to the community.