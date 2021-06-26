Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Logan Zielinski

Zielinski, Logan

(12) of St. Louis, MO on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Loving son of Jerry Zielinski III; loving grandson of Judy and Jerry Zielinski Jr.; loving great-grandson of Jerry and Mary Zielinski. He was a nephew, great-nephew, cousin and friend to all. Logan chose to be an organ donor.

Service will be held on Saturday, July 10th at 11 a.m. at St. Johns UCC, 11333 St. Johns Church Road, 63123. Reception following service. Memorial gifts may be made to:

St. Johns UCC for "Logan Zielinski's Memorial Fund" to build Logan's Playground for ministry to the community.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Service
11:00a.m.
St. Johns UCC
11333 St. Johns Church Road, MO
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
why did he have to die I miss him so much he was the only person i tried to protect he's the best but i wish he was still here
Ben Borchardt
November 3, 2021
We send our sympathy for your great grandson, Logan. Prayers .to the whole family.
John & Marsha Weinmann
July 2, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to all of the Zielinski family and all those who knew Logan. May you all receive comfort and peace knowing that he is with Jesus and you will be with him again.
Kathy & Howard Linton
Other
June 28, 2021
Jerry and family, I am so sorry to for your loss. Logan was a great kid and I know you will always be surrounded by his love and spirit. Our condolences.
Kate and the Vetter´s
Friend
June 27, 2021
I didn't know Logan but I wish I had. Just know that is giving will benefit others and that this lovely boy will live through his generosity. God Bless Logan and your family and know the world is a better place because of him;
Tim Leahey
Other
June 27, 2021
My deepest sympathies to you, at this time of great sorrow. My heart is with you, dear friends. Praying for your strength. Love my Jude and Jerry, and all the family.
Theresa Tiede
June 27, 2021
We are so very sorry for your loss. Butch & Vicky
Butch & Vicky Anderson
Family
June 26, 2021
ON BEHALF OF THE ST. MARY'S HIGH SCHOOL, CLASS OF 1956, I OFFER CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILY OF LOGAN.
Robert r Schwantner
June 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results