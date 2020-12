Cartun, Lois B.

Lois B. (Kornblatt) Cartun, 87, of St. Louis, passed away peacefully on December 4th. She is survived by her daughter, Shari, her son, Steve, her sisters, Marsha Kreisman & Gloria Grodsky, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She smiled as she transitioned from this world to join her husband, Gerald. She was loved and will be missed.

Services: Private memorial at J.B. National Cemetery.