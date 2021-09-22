Menu
Lois M. Bollenbach
FUNERAL HOME
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
3950 W. Clay
Saint Charles, MO

Bollenbach, Lois M.

(nee Marten), of Saint Charles, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at the age of 82. Cherished daughter of the late Louis and Virginia Marten; dear sister of Betty Kinderman and Fred (Pat) Marten; treasured aunt of Jamie (Corey) Cookson; great-aunt to Savannah Cookson; great-fur-nephew Ranger; good friend of Babe Stoecklin; Lois is also survived by many cousins and friends.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be heldFriday, September 24 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Baue Cave , Springs, 3950 West Clay Street. Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment New Bethlehem Cemetery. Visit Baue.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
3950 W. Clay, Saint Charles, MO
Sep
24
Service
11:00a.m.
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
3950 W. Clay, Saint Charles, MO
