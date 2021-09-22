Bollenbach, Lois M.

(nee Marten), of Saint Charles, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at the age of 82. Cherished daughter of the late Louis and Virginia Marten; dear sister of Betty Kinderman and Fred (Pat) Marten; treasured aunt of Jamie (Corey) Cookson; great-aunt to Savannah Cookson; great-fur-nephew Ranger; good friend of Babe Stoecklin; Lois is also survived by many cousins and friends.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Visitation will be heldFriday, September 24 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Baue Cave , Springs, 3950 West Clay Street. Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment New Bethlehem Cemetery. Visit Baue.com