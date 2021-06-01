Conroy, Lois Reeves

Lois Reeves Conroy, 80, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Lois grew up in Jennings, Missouri, and lived in St. Louis where she enjoyed a successful career as an elementary school teacher. Lois will be remembered for her joy and laughter that always filled the room. She is preceded by her husband John (Jack) T. Conroy and her sister Kathy Luikart. She is survived by her daughters Tracy Finch, Cindy Finch, and Carrie De La Cruz (Rommel), sister Anna Mae Carlson, and grandchildren Jaime, Oliver, and Emerson.

Services: Lois' ashes will be interred at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis at a later date.