My heart is saddened by the loss of this beautiful woman, my Aunt Lois. My memories of her from childhood were sweet and kind, she always had a smile on her face. She once made me lemon ice cream and it was best thing I had ever tasted.
May your memories bring you peace at this difficult time. Much love.....
Michelle Common
Family
June 13, 2021
Aunt Lois was the sweetest women. And she and Uncle Jerry were a very stylish couple. They were great dancers. Lois wore her hair up with her pencil skirts and her great sense of style. They had a gold metallic car that had shark fins back in the 1960s, I remember as a child. Rest In Peace.