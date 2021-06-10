Menu
Lois Ann Daues
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Daues, Lois Ann

(nee Krauska) Sun., June 6, 2021. Visitation Fri., June 11, 9:30 a.m. until Mass 10:30 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church, 403 N. Main St. (O'Fallon). Kutis Affton Service.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Assumption Catholic Church
403 N. Main St. (O'Fallon), MO
Jun
11
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
Assumption Catholic Church
403 N. Main St. (O'Fallon), MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heart is saddened by the loss of this beautiful woman, my Aunt Lois. My memories of her from childhood were sweet and kind, she always had a smile on her face. She once made me lemon ice cream and it was best thing I had ever tasted. May your memories bring you peace at this difficult time. Much love.....
Michelle Common
Family
June 13, 2021
Aunt Lois was the sweetest women. And she and Uncle Jerry were a very stylish couple. They were great dancers. Lois wore her hair up with her pencil skirts and her great sense of style. They had a gold metallic car that had shark fins back in the 1960s, I remember as a child. Rest In Peace.
Pamela Hesse Todorovich
Family
June 11, 2021
