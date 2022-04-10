Menu
Lois M. Dumey
Dumey, Lois M.

80, passed away on April 7, 2022. Born on June 4, 1941 in St. Louis, MO. Beloved wife of Norman Dumey for 48 years. Loving mother of Joe (Melissa) Dumey, Michele (Danny) Paisig & Marie (Wes) Ruehl. Doting grandmother of Teddy Ruehl. Dear sister of Jeanne, Don, Barbara, Mark, & MaryBeth. Dearest aunt, niece, cousin & friend to many. Preceded in death by her parents Wilbur and Lillian (nee Otto) Mossinghoff.

Services: Kutis Affton Chapel. Visitation April 12 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral April 13 at 9:15 a.m. to St. Gabriel the Archangel for 10 a.m. Mass. In her memory donations may be sent to Catholic Relief Services.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.
