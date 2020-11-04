Klearman, Lois I.

Lois I. Klearman died peacefully with her children and grandchildren next to her in Prescott, Arizona on October 26, 2020 at the age of 83. She was the pillar of her family, beloved by all, and completely devoted to her three sons for whom she would make any sacrifice. She was born on May 20, 1937 in St. Louis, Missouri, where she graduated from Washington University and raised her family with her husband, Melvin (deceased), before they retired to Tucson, Arizona. She is survived by her children, Steven Klearman (Laura), John (Sheryl) and William. She is the loving grandmother of Sydni, Maddi and Aubrey. She is the loving twin sister of Alice and the sister of Wynne (deceased). She was treasured and she will be greatly missed.