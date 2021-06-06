Menu
Lois J. Schoemehl
Schoemehl, Lois J.

(nee Rubbelke), on May 22, 2021, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Lois passed away at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Henry F. Schoemehl. She is survived by their seven children Henry, Elizabeth "Lisa" (Rich) O'Driscoll, Lois (the late Roger "Rocky" Burch, Loretta (Tim) Bailey, Mary (Kirk) Hunsaker, Matthew, and Mark; devoted grandmother to Sara (Paul) Lucas, Elizabeth (Jon) Robertson, Laura Burch, Roger E. Burch III, Erin (Jeff) Berry, Pat Bailey, Patrick (Reva) O'Driscoll, Kurtis (Shaina) Myeburger, Richard O'Driscoll, Shane Bailey, Jake Schoemehl (fiance Kaile), Lorna Schoemehl, Finn Hunsaker, Ceara Hunsaker, and Erika Schoemehl; and 15 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. Long-time nurse and proud graduate of Depaul School of Nursing class of '54. Daughter of the late Harry B. and Marie (Stanton) Rubbelke, Lois was preceded in death by her 3 siblings and their spouses, Kenneth (Grace) Rubbelke, Jacqueline (Larry) Kenney, and Arlene (John) Pickering..

Services: Funeral Mass at St. Matthias the Apostle, 796 Buckley Road, Thursday, June 10. Friends and family may pay respects from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Mass time. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Dolan Memory Care Homes or the USO preferred. Online guestbook available at Ziegenhein & Sons South County Chapel, ziegenheinfuneralhome.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Matthias Catholic Church
796 Buckley Rd., St. Louis, MO
Jun
10
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Matthias Catholic Church
796 Buckley Rd., St. Louis, MO
