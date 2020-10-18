O'Hearn, Loraine T.

(nee Drilling) passed away peacefully on October 14, 2020, at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Michael J. O'Hearn; loving mother and mother-in-law of Kathleen (Jerry) Duepner, the late Michael (surviving spouse Nancy) O'Hearn, Sharon (the late Richard) Knaup, Patrick (Karen), Donald (Caryl), John (Rebecca), and the late Timothy (surviving spouse Michelle) O'Hearn; cherished grandmother of Joseph (Erin) and Stephen (Lilian) Duepner, Cristin Norman, Michael (Michaela) O'Hearn, Megan McEnroe, Caitrin (Joseph) Rammelsberg, Alynn (Samuel) Ambrose, Bridget O'Hearn (Brian McNiff), Erica Knaup, Daniel (Rebecca) O'Hearn, Julie (Joshua) Moonier, Jeffrey (Georgia), Gregory (Efrat), Drake and Liriel O'Hearn; great-grandmother of 33; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, and friend of many.

Loraine was born December 15, 1925, the second of seven children, on a farm north of Cresco, Iowa to Ferd and Leona Drilling. She met her future husband, Mike, when she visited his sister, Annie, who was her pen pal, in Hannibal, MO. They were married and moved to St. Louis, where they lived the rest of their lives. She was a wife, mother, homemaker, artist extraordinaire, excellent bridge player, girl scout leader, cub scout den mother, prayer group leader at St. Norbert's Catholic Church for over 30 years, maker of dozens of stuffed animals and dolls, hundreds of greeting cards and painter of many landscapes, portraits and flowers, all of which will live on in her memory.

Services: Burial private with a Memorial Mass to be held at a later date.