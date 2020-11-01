O'Leary, Lore Grand-Jean Waters

October 26, 2020. With heavy hearts we report the passing of Lore A. Grand-Jean Waters O'Leary. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. & Mrs. Henri Grand-Jean and her husband and soulmate, Francis O'Leary with whom she shared a special love. She leaves her beloved children, Michael Waters and Alise (Mike) Barton, granddaughter, Michelle (Pete) Bolen and two great grandsons, Michael and Isaac Bolen. She also leaves a loving sister, Renee (Lynn) Kuluva , Niece, Laura (Gary) Eckstein who was like a sister and many other loved nieces and nephews. Lore was a special, loving and generous person who always put others before herself. She will be greatly missed. Donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the charity of your choice.

