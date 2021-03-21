Smith, Lorena M.

Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Beloved wife of the late James V. Smith; loving mother of Julie (Keith) Wright and Cheryl (Keith) Abeln; dear sister of Reta King; our dearest grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, March 25, from 4 - 8 p.m. with funeral service at 7 p.m. Interment at Ball Cemetery (Dora, MO) on Saturday, March 27 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to MOOG CENTER For Deaf Education, 12300 S. 40 Dr., 63141 or Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital appreciated.