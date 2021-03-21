Menu
Lorena M. Smith
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Smith, Lorena M.

Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Beloved wife of the late James V. Smith; loving mother of Julie (Keith) Wright and Cheryl (Keith) Abeln; dear sister of Reta King; our dearest grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, March 25, from 4 - 8 p.m. with funeral service at 7 p.m. Interment at Ball Cemetery (Dora, MO) on Saturday, March 27 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to MOOG CENTER For Deaf Education, 12300 S. 40 Dr., 63141 or Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital appreciated.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Mar
25
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Mar
27
Interment
11:00a.m.
Ball Cemetery
Dora, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
