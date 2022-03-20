Menu
Lorene N. Rowland

Rowland, Lorene N.

whose graceful, contemporary flower arrangements reflected the sparkle and beauty of her own spirit, passed away March 13 from infirmities of age. She was 97.

Lorene was a co-proprietor in the 1980s and 1990s of The Flower Depot, a flower shop in Ferguson, and later of A Floral Gallery, a flower and gift shop in Clayton. She continued working at A Floral Gallery even after she had sold her interest, well into her later years.

She had had no formal training in flower arrangement, but her whole life had been steeped in art. A graduate of the Kansas City Art Institute, which she attended on a scholarship, she brought her eye for visual beauty to every aspect of her surroundings.

Lorene (nee Nelson) grew up in Oklahoma City, in a family where her resourceful, independent mother helped her husband and their three daughters weather the privations of the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl, in part by canning their own vegetables. Her mother died when she was just 14. Later in life, Lorene took the role of Girl Scout leader very seriously, and she stayed in touch with several of her Scouts for years.

After World War II, she and her first husband, Tom Moore, moved to St. Louis and eventually to Ferguson, where they raised their daughter, the late Leslie Moore, and son, Gary Moore. A few years after that marriage ended in divorce, she married Frederick F. Rowland, with whom she enjoyed two decades until his death in 2002.

Later, Lorene lived at Friendship Village in Chesterfield and finally at Colony Pointe in Columbia. Wherever she went, she was beloved. Her sweet, cheerful nature; her playful wit; her thoughtfulness; her modesty; and her appreciation of beauty – in a sunset, a flower, a dress, a face -- were contagious and irresistible.

She is pre-deceased by her daughter and her older sister, Jerry Nelson. Surviving are her son, Gary (Robin), of Columbia, Mo.; a sister, Marge Evans, of Oklahoma City, to whom Lorene was deeply devoted, and who returned her love in equal measure; stepsons Mark Rowland (Marcia), of Coaldale, Colo.; Chris Rowland (Stefanie), of St. Louis; and Stephen Rowland (Ann) of Wright City, Mo.; three grandchildren, Benjamin M. Wagman (Ellen), of Albuquerque, N.M., Jocelyn M. Wagman (Ray Wisdom), of Portland, Ore., and Lili Pangborn, of Columbia, Mo.; two step-granddaughters, Maggie Rowland and Crystal Anderson; and one great-grandchild. All of them adored her. As a mother, sister, and grandmother, she was simply spectacular.

Contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. A memorial service will be held in the summer.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lorene was a delight to know. Her love of flowers, arrangements, art and more was certainly on display through her excellent skill and joyful demeanor. Her drawings served as the cover for our weekly worship bulletins for many years. She is surely missed, and yet the best is yet to come. Blessings and comfort to you all! Chaplain Burt Campbell Friendship Village Chesterfield
Burton J Campbell
Other
March 22, 2022
I have so many lovely memories of Lorene from spending time with Leslie in her home, at church and in Ferguson. Her artistic eye was always apparent and very much appreciated, especially when she designed the flowers for my wedding. I felt privileged to spend some time with her in her later years reminiscing and catching up on days gone by. She was always so sweet and appreciative and remarked how Leslie would have loved it. Heaven has gained a little more sparkle with the addition of Lorene.
Susan McColl Cooper
Friend
March 20, 2022
I knew Lorene when she lived at Friendship Village. She was such a talented artist and flower arranger. She was sweet and kind and missed after she moved to Columbia.
Doris O´Brien
March 20, 2022
