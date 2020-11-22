Cooper, Loreta Pauline

(nee Ratliff), passed away, Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the age of 88.

Beloved wife for 64 years of James Cooper Sr; loving mother of Pamela Cooper and Jim (Sue) Cooper; dear grandmother of Christopher Pruden, Jermey Bowen, Pauline (Chris) Merrell; great-grandmother of 6; sister of Leroy Ratliff, Marlene Brickeen and Elizabeth "Libby" Dunavant; preceded in death by her parents Roy and Inis Ratliff and her siblings Sue Vancil, Sharon Ballard and Gary Ratliff; loving aunt, sister-in-law, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Interment in Randolph Memorial Gardens, Pocahontas, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.