Loreta Pauline Cooper
1932 - 2020
BORN
April 16, 1932
DIED
November 15, 2020

Cooper, Loreta Pauline

(nee Ratliff), passed away, Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the age of 88.

Beloved wife for 64 years of James Cooper Sr; loving mother of Pamela Cooper and Jim (Sue) Cooper; dear grandmother of Christopher Pruden, Jermey Bowen, Pauline (Chris) Merrell; great-grandmother of 6; sister of Leroy Ratliff, Marlene Brickeen and Elizabeth "Libby" Dunavant; preceded in death by her parents Roy and Inis Ratliff and her siblings Sue Vancil, Sharon Ballard and Gary Ratliff; loving aunt, sister-in-law, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Interment in Randolph Memorial Gardens, Pocahontas, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
Pauline was always such a pleasant and sweet sister in law. Her battle is now over and she is seeing her Jesus and precious family. Sending prayers to the family.
Mike Ballard
Family
November 22, 2020
So happy I got to share a few moments in the life of Pauline. She was always so kind and always had a beautiful smile. We got to share trips with James, Pauline and two sisters, Libby and Marlene. She is with Jesus now and her parents, Gary and our beloved Sharon. What a beautiful reunion we will have one day!
Jean Tucker
November 21, 2020
Pam, I’m so sorry for your loss. I’m sorry I can’t be there for you. You were there for me. I’m praying for peace and comfort for your family.
Suzanne Drew
Friend
November 21, 2020
I’m so sorry for the loss of your wife and Mom. Your family is a part of my childhood memories. Pauline was a beautiful, kind woman. My thoughts and prayers for you all.
Suzan
Friend
November 20, 2020
I'm going to miss you so very much Grandma. You were the best Grandma a girl could ever ask for. I love you.
Pauline Merrell
Grandchild
November 19, 2020