Bader, Loretta H.

(nee Kunkel) Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother church, Sunday, September 12, 2021. Beloved wife of the late William O. Bader; dear mother of William G. (Jana) Bader, Lori (Rick) Markus, Chris (Steve) Elder, John (Maria) Bader, Jeanne (Don) Yocom, Carol (Irl) Wilk; loving grandmother of 15 and dearest great-grandmother of 13. Our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Fri., Sept. 17, at 9:30 a.m. to St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church for 10am Mass. Interment Calvary Cem. Contributions to St. Simon's School appreciated. Vis Thurs. 4-8pm.