St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Loretta H. Bader
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Bader, Loretta H.

(nee Kunkel) Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother church, Sunday, September 12, 2021. Beloved wife of the late William O. Bader; dear mother of William G. (Jana) Bader, Lori (Rick) Markus, Chris (Steve) Elder, John (Maria) Bader, Jeanne (Don) Yocom, Carol (Irl) Wilk; loving grandmother of 15 and dearest great-grandmother of 13. Our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Fri., Sept. 17, at 9:30 a.m. to St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church for 10am Mass. Interment Calvary Cem. Contributions to St. Simon's School appreciated. Vis Thurs. 4-8pm.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Service
9:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Sep
17
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church
MO
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Reunited with Bill and the Bings and all her dear family and friends....God Rest in Heavenly Peace. Bill, Lori, John and Chris and all the kids....may you be blessed with love and support of one another during this sad time....
Gail and Eileen (Lake Ladies)
September 20, 2021
Loretta and I were in the same Du Bourg class of 1955. I treasure her memory as a vibrant, vivacious young woman dearly in love with life. Bill you were intelligent and steadfast and I know you two were wonderful helpmeets for each other. May you continue to be blessed with your wonderful memories.
Gary Vogt
September 15, 2021
