Loretta Ann McDonough
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO
McDonough, Loretta Ann

(nee McAndrew) Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, Loretta peacefully passed away on March 23, 2022, at the age of 91. Preceded in death by her Loving Husband, Michael McDonough, Sr. Loving Mother of 8 Children: Martha (Gary) Aldenderfer, Jim (Kathy) McDonough, Mary Pat McDonough, Eileen (Ed) Croghan, Michael (Marian) McDonough, Tom (Cathy) McDonough, Terri (Bob) Hunt, Sean (Kathy) McDonough. Cherished Grandmother of 21 and Proud Great-Grandmother of 11. Dear Sister, Sister-in-Law, Aunt, Cousin and Friend to many.

Services: Visitation Tuesday, March 29, 2022, from 4-8:00 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood. Funeral mass Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 10 a.m. at St. Clement Church followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation if desired to one of her favorite charities: Project Peanut Butter @ https://www.projectpeanutbutter.org


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.
Mar
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bopp Chapel
10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO
Mar
30
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church
1510 Bopp Road, Des Peres, MO
BOPP CHAPEL
