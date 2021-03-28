Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Loretta E. Oehler
FUNERAL HOME
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
Saint Louis, MO

Oehler, Loretta E.

Peacefully entered her eternal home Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at the age of 103, fortified with the sacraments of the Holy Mother Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Louis J. Oehler, her twin sons, James W. Oehler and Robert F. Oehler, and her great-granddaughter, Olivia. She is survived by her three daughters, Ruth (Al) George, Elizabeth (Gerry) Janson, and Doris (Stephen) Hasser, daughter-in-law Terri Oehler, 14 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

Services: Visitation Monday, March 29, 2021 at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Parish, 4900 Ringer Road, St. Louis, MO 63129, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. A service of JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOMES (314) 894-8444.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Parish
4900 Ringer Road, St. Louis, MO
Mar
29
Funeral Mass
11:30a.m.
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Parish
4900 Ringer Road, St. Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
What a lovely way to commemorate Loretta. I hope you are all well. I'll continue to remember her because my dad also died on March 24 but in 1996. I'm sure you missed Loretta a great deal over this past year. After 26 years of missing my dad, it no longer hurts as much and memories of good times far outweigh the pangs of sadness. I tell you this in the hope you'll take some small comfort from it. Best wishes
Mary Straub
March 22, 2022
Ruth, sympathies to you and your family on the passing of your mom. I have memories of her always smiling!
Fred Vishy
March 28, 2021
Beth, Ruth, Doris and extended family - Please accept my condolences. I've thought of Loretta often - and will continue to do so, I'm sure, every January and now March - and when I see a fine new quilt! She and my mom, Lory, were such good quilting buddies - 1st at Resurrection and then on Wednesdays in mom's basement. I can't even begin to guess the number of hours they quilted and visited together. I'd often stop by to say hello to "the ladies". Loretta had such a good laugh and her smiling, twinkling eyes seemed to be ever present. I know you'll miss her but just think of the many many years of memories you have to cherish. Warmest wishes... Mary
Mary Straub
March 28, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the Oehler family. We celebrate a life fully and well lived. Our dear neighbor....
Robert E. Pieske
March 28, 2021
Our sympathy in your time of mourning. She was always so cheery and she touched all her family and friends with her wonderful smile and long life. And what a great life she had. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Dwight & Bonnie Janson
March 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results