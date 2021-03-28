Oehler, Loretta E.

Peacefully entered her eternal home Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at the age of 103, fortified with the sacraments of the Holy Mother Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Louis J. Oehler, her twin sons, James W. Oehler and Robert F. Oehler, and her great-granddaughter, Olivia. She is survived by her three daughters, Ruth (Al) George, Elizabeth (Gerry) Janson, and Doris (Stephen) Hasser, daughter-in-law Terri Oehler, 14 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

Services: Visitation Monday, March 29, 2021 at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Parish, 4900 Ringer Road, St. Louis, MO 63129, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. A service of JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOMES (314) 894-8444.