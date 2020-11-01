Menu
Loretta Putnam

Putnam, Loretta

(nee Beirne) 68, passed away on October 28, 2020, after a brief illness.

She leaves behind one daughter, Dana (John) Geister, and two grandcats, Midnight and Gideon.

she was preceded in death by her parents, James and Margarete Beirne, her (infant) brother, Bobby, and her beloved cat Pyewacket.

Born in Germany, she graduated from Pattonville High School, worked as a beautician, owned 20th Century Books & Ephemera in the Loop, and spent the last twenty years as a Telemetry Tech at BJC.

Known to her friends as Lore, she loved movies, music, books, technology, and food. Usually to excess.

In lieu of flowers, watch a Japanese or Mexican horror movie, eat some Mediterranean food, read a book about serial killers, and vote for Joe Biden.

Services: Visitation Wednesday, November 4, 10:00 AM until time of service 12:00 PM at Collier's Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh Blvd (St. Ann). colliersfuneralhome.com



