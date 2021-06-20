Riggs, Loretta Amelia

nee Buehn, was born in St. Louis, Missouri to John and Henrietta Buehn (nee Kellerman) on February 10, 1918. She was the fourth of five siblings and was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings and their spouses: Lucille Vaughn (Frank), John Buehn (Iola), Augusta Herget (John) and Irvin Buehn (Louise) and her husband.

She married Ray Vernon Riggs on June 12, 1944 and embraced his family as her own. They were married for 66 years. She was a hard working homemaker and worked as a milliner for many years. She was accomplished in all forms of needle work and loved sewing and gardening. Her joy was in providing an attractive and comfortable home for her family and in extending hospitality to all. She lovingly cared for her parents until their deaths. She was a long time member and supporter of Gethsemane Lutheran Church and a lifelong Lutheran.

She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, and sister-in-law, aunt to many generations, cousin and friend to many. She believed in looking her best at all times and she did. She will be missed.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift to Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 765 Lemay Ferry Road, St. Louis, MO 63125 was her wish.

Services: Visitation on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 form 10:00am to 12:00pm at Jay B. Smith Funeral Home, 777 Oakwood Dr., Fenton, MO 63026.

Service immediately following at 12:00pm. Interment is scheduled at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.