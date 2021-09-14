Menu
Loretta Louise Salzer
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Salzer, Loretta Louise

(nee Niewiadomski), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Saturday, September 11, 2021.

Beloved wife of the late J.R. "Bob" Salzer. Devoted mother of Rob (Traci) Salzer, Kitty (Joe) Goodwin, Todd (Robin) Salzer, Julianne (Robin) Sullivan, Tom Salzer, Amy Bothman and Mary Lee (H.A. III) Lutz. Loving grandmother to Robby, Becky (Jamie), Robyn, Nick, Matthew, Collin, Anamarie, Ellie, Jack, Erin, Bailey, Mackenzie, Delaney, Amanda, Shayla (Eric), Dustin, Peyton, Lauren, Amelia, Hal and Mitchell. Great-grandmother to Iris and Logan. Dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Mass at Christ, Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 415 Weidman Rd., Manchester, Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation at church, Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Andrew's Charitable Foundation or American Diabetes Association. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guest book at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Christ, Prince of Peace Catholic Church
415 Weidman Rd., Manchester, MO
Sep
16
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Christ, Prince of Peace Catholic Church
415 Weidman Rd., Manchester, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
Please know that my thoughts and prayers are with each of you. Loretta was a special lady. I know all of you will miss her very much. The consolation for all is that she is reunited with Bob.
Carol Eudey Salzer
Family
September 16, 2021
I’m so sorry for your loss. Your mom was always so kind to me
Tamara Redington
Neighbor
September 16, 2021
People may forget what you say, or perhaps what you do. But they often remember how you made them feel. Aunt Lorrie's smile was transmittable; and her laugh contagious. I will miss both, and more. The phone calls we made to each other brightened each day, and ALWAYS ended with an "I Love You", and a promise to talk again. My sympathies and love to each and everyone of the Salzers.
Ted Nielsen
Family
September 16, 2021
SO many wonderful, fun memories with Aunt Lorrie and the Salzer family! I loved her laugh and sharing "nursing stories" with her whenever we were together or talking on the phone. While distance caused us to not be able to visit like we did when in Chicago, conversations with her continued to be so stimulating and full of laughter. We were so blessed to have her in our lives. My sincere condolences to the entire Salzer clan. Aunt Lorrie was truly one of a kind. Love to all my cousins!
Cathy Nielsen
Family
September 15, 2021
Ray Mike Angela Therese Jenn
September 14, 2021
Loretta was a good friend whom we met through business with her husband Bob. We always had a delightful time in all the events that we shared in Loretta's company.
Michael & Mary Stoppelman
Friend
September 14, 2021
Loretta’s beautiful smile, contagious laugh always made you feel part of the family. Family was her life and she will be missed greatly.
jennifer lightstone
Acquaintance
September 13, 2021
