Salzer, Loretta Louise

(nee Niewiadomski), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Saturday, September 11, 2021.

Beloved wife of the late J.R. "Bob" Salzer. Devoted mother of Rob (Traci) Salzer, Kitty (Joe) Goodwin, Todd (Robin) Salzer, Julianne (Robin) Sullivan, Tom Salzer, Amy Bothman and Mary Lee (H.A. III) Lutz. Loving grandmother to Robby, Becky (Jamie), Robyn, Nick, Matthew, Collin, Anamarie, Ellie, Jack, Erin, Bailey, Mackenzie, Delaney, Amanda, Shayla (Eric), Dustin, Peyton, Lauren, Amelia, Hal and Mitchell. Great-grandmother to Iris and Logan. Dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Mass at Christ, Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 415 Weidman Rd., Manchester, Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation at church, Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Andrew's Charitable Foundation or American Diabetes Association. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guest book at Schrader.com.