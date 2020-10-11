Elder, Lori A.

(nee Rush), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the age of 56.

Beloved wife of Bruce A. Elder; Loving mother of Julianna Schneider and the late Brandon (Anna) Schneider; sister of Pam (Mike) Kelley, Mary (Joseph) Miller, Jeff (Gayle) Rush, Marty (Janet) Rush, Dave (Maggie) Rush, and the late Doug (Tina surviving) Rush; step-mother of Fr. Joseph Mary Elder, Shaun P. (Luciana) Elder, and Megan K. (Brett) Maltz; step-grandmother of Grace Maltz, Nolan Elder, and Dylan Elder; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend.

Lori was a good nurse and great cook who will be missed by her many family and friends.

Services: Funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church, Kirkwood, at a future date.