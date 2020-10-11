Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lori A. Elder

Elder, Lori A.

(nee Rush), baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at the age of 56.

Beloved wife of Bruce A. Elder; Loving mother of Julianna Schneider and the late Brandon (Anna) Schneider; sister of Pam (Mike) Kelley, Mary (Joseph) Miller, Jeff (Gayle) Rush, Marty (Janet) Rush, Dave (Maggie) Rush, and the late Doug (Tina surviving) Rush; step-mother of Fr. Joseph Mary Elder, Shaun P. (Luciana) Elder, and Megan K. (Brett) Maltz; step-grandmother of Grace Maltz, Nolan Elder, and Dylan Elder; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend.

Lori was a good nurse and great cook who will be missed by her many family and friends.

Services: Funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church, Kirkwood, at a future date. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.