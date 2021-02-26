Bockman, Lori Lynn

Lori Bockman's courageous battle with cancer came peacefully to an end on February 14th, 2021. Cherished wife of 22 years to Phil Bockman; loving mother to Mallory (Jacob) Kennedy, Aaron (Tobi) Bockman, Jason (Yury) Bockman; adoring grandmother to six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Mason Gaddis. Lori lived her life with honor, dignity, kindness and grace.

Services: Celebration of life - February 28th, 2021 between 2pm - 5pm at the Bogey Golf Club 9266 Clayton Rd, St. Louis, MO 63122.