Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lori Lynn Bockman

Bockman, Lori Lynn

Lori Bockman's courageous battle with cancer came peacefully to an end on February 14th, 2021. Cherished wife of 22 years to Phil Bockman; loving mother to Mallory (Jacob) Kennedy, Aaron (Tobi) Bockman, Jason (Yury) Bockman; adoring grandmother to six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Mason Gaddis. Lori lived her life with honor, dignity, kindness and grace.

Services: Celebration of life - February 28th, 2021 between 2pm - 5pm at the Bogey Golf Club 9266 Clayton Rd, St. Louis, MO 63122.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
28
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Bogey Golf Club
9266 Clayton Rd., St. Louis, MO
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Forever grateful to have known this gracious and kind woman.
Dianne Rodgers
February 28, 2021
Missing my beautiful friend terribly and sending much love to her amazing family! Lori was one of a kind! Hero, rockstar, incredible wife, mother, grandmother, doggie mom, friend and colleague. I will love you forever!
Rebecca Yorke
February 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results