Lorie Ann Rozier
1962 - 2022
BORN
1962
DIED
2022

Rozier, Lorie Ann

Lorie Ann Rozier, age 59, was welcomed into God's loving arms on Sunday, January 2nd, 2022, in Hermann, Missouri. She was born in St. Louis, MO on December 6th, 1962 to James and Beverly Shaffer (nee Warhoover).

She is survived by her daughters Amanda and Shelby (Dylan) Rozier; Stepmothers Karen Mueller and Karen Shaffer; Partner of 15+ years Phil Smith; Siblings James (Linda) Shaffer, Rick (Katie) Shaffer, Doug and Joe (Rodney) Mueller, and Donna Bohn. She is also survived by her nieces, nephews, and dog Sage. Lorie was the most selfless and caring person you'd ever meet. She would give the shirt off her back to anyone. Her smile and laugh were contagious, and everyone loved to be around her. She always had a crazy story to tell, and she loved her daughters more than anything in this world.

Services: To be held at later date.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
BizLibrary Support Team
January 7, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
STOCKER FAMILY
January 6, 2022
To all Lori's families you all have my thoughts and prayers She was a very special niece Marilyn Shaffer
Marilyn Shaffer
January 6, 2022
My sympathies, Lorie was an amazing woman. I worked with at my first medical assistant job, I´ll never forget she always called me Twinkie. She was the sweetest woman and will be greatly missed
Samantha Coppola
January 5, 2022
Amanda and Shelby our thoughts and prayers are with you during this very difficult time! I am blessed to call your mom my cousin! I´ll always remember her contagious smile and infectious laughter! She was a loving, caring soul who will be greatly missed!!
Kim Shaffer Swafford
Family
January 5, 2022
Laurie could light up a room with her big bright smile. A terrific friend indeed. I hope time is kind to your heart's and replaces sadness with happy memories
Sells Tracy
January 5, 2022
Amanda and Shelby I am Sending my love and hugs during this difficult time. Prayers for you girls and your family . RIP Lorie Rozier
Dawn "Lisa" Rozier
Other
January 5, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Unbelievable amount of sadness. Will be missed. Love you guys
Rose Stocker
January 5, 2022
Amanda and Shelby my deepest condolences. Your mom was a very sweet, happy and caring person. I have great memories Lorie. Praying for comfort for you two. Love you, Aunt Lisa
Lisa Rozier
January 5, 2022
