Rozier, Lorie Ann

Lorie Ann Rozier, age 59, was welcomed into God's loving arms on Sunday, January 2nd, 2022, in Hermann, Missouri. She was born in St. Louis, MO on December 6th, 1962 to James and Beverly Shaffer (nee Warhoover).

She is survived by her daughters Amanda and Shelby (Dylan) Rozier; Stepmothers Karen Mueller and Karen Shaffer; Partner of 15+ years Phil Smith; Siblings James (Linda) Shaffer, Rick (Katie) Shaffer, Doug and Joe (Rodney) Mueller, and Donna Bohn. She is also survived by her nieces, nephews, and dog Sage. Lorie was the most selfless and caring person you'd ever meet. She would give the shirt off her back to anyone. Her smile and laugh were contagious, and everyone loved to be around her. She always had a crazy story to tell, and she loved her daughters more than anything in this world.

Services: To be held at later date.