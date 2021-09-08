Donovan, Lorita "Laurie"

88, of Jefferson City MO and formerly of St. Peters MO, passed away peacefully at home on September 6, 2021 after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Laurie was born on December 14, 1932 the daughter of Italian immigrants Simone and Jennie Biasi in Little Falls, New York. On August 30, 1958, she was united in marriage with William (Bill) Donovan at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Little Falls. She is preceded in death by her husband and her three siblings.

Laurie was the devoted mother of four sons, Peter (Lucinda), Thomas, David, and William (Inga) and had six grandchildren.

Laurie received her BFA degree from Pratt Institute in 1957 and then worked in the fashion industry in New York City. She received her MA degree from Syracuse University in 1961 and was a faculty member there teaching fashion design.

After marriage, moving west, and raising a family, she worked in a retail fabric shop and taught textiles and fashion merchandising at UMSL. Because she felt strongly about the importance of effective government, Laurie became involved in local politics and worked on various campaigns.

Laurie was later elected to the Missouri General Assembly and served 16 years (1982-1998) representing her district in north St. Louis County. She was a tireless advocate for humanitarian issues and was instrumental in passing legislation supporting the environment, mental health, children, and the arts. Laurie served on many boards including the Missouri Catholic Conference, the Children's Trust Fund, and the St. Louis Art Museum. She was recognized by various organizations and received many awards, but was most proud of her work supporting groups assisting the developmentally disabled and mentally ill. Laurie felt strongly that government must provide a safety net for those who, through no fault of their own, are severely disadvantaged. She was a devoted member of her former churches, Transfiguration in Florissant, MO and Assumption in O'Fallon, MO.

Services: Visitation will be on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Home, St. Charles, MO from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Laurie's Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Assumption Catholic Church, O'Fallon, MO at 10:00 a.m.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be directed to the Children's Trust Fund, 301 W. High St., Jefferson City, MO 65101. Condolences may be offered at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Home or at its website: hutchensfuneralhomes.com. Laurie's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on Assumption's YouTube channel.