Costello, Lorraine R.

(nee Winkler), 93, fortified with the sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John Costello for 44 years. Loving mother of Kathleen (John) Belding, Vincent Costello, James Costello, Mary (Brian) Clausen, Dennis (Mary Ellen) Costello, Diane (Tim) O'Mara, Maureen (Rich) Dennis and the late Michael Costello; cherished grandmother of 15; treasured great-grandmother of 19; dear sister, aunt, cousin, and friend.

Services: Visitation will be held on Monday, March 22, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., (St. Charles). Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Barnabus Catholic Church, 1400 N. Main St., (O'Fallon). Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.