Ura, Lorraine Delores

(nee Kessler) Sunday, June 13, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Allen J. Ura; loving mother of Carol Ann (the late Paul) Trauth, Don (Wanda) and Gary (the late Barbara) Vehlewald and Robert (Margaret) and the late Harry Ura and Joyce Radford; dearest grandmother of 15, great-grandmother of 21 and great-great-grandmother of 4; our dear cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS CITY CHAPEL, 2906 Gravois, Monday, June 21, 10:00 a.m. Interment Park lawn Cemetery. Memorials to Shriner's Hospital or the Humane Society appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.