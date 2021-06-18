Menu
Lorraine Delores Ura
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
2906 Gravois Avenue
Saint Louis, MO

Ura, Lorraine Delores

(nee Kessler) Sunday, June 13, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Allen J. Ura; loving mother of Carol Ann (the late Paul) Trauth, Don (Wanda) and Gary (the late Barbara) Vehlewald and Robert (Margaret) and the late Harry Ura and Joyce Radford; dearest grandmother of 15, great-grandmother of 21 and great-great-grandmother of 4; our dear cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS CITY CHAPEL, 2906 Gravois, Monday, June 21, 10:00 a.m. Interment Park lawn Cemetery. Memorials to Shriner's Hospital or the Humane Society appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
2906 Gravois Avenue, Saint Louis, MO
Jun
21
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
2906 Gravois Avenue, Saint Louis, MO
I never met a more welcoming person than Lorraine! Allen and Lorraine loved their politics. The Ura's were always there for me. Most Grateful and my condolences to the family and friends. Ron Auer
Ron Auer
Other
June 18, 2021
