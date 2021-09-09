Winters, Lou Anne (Soffer)

born February 7, 1934, passed away on September 7, 2021. She was born in St. Louis, MO to Frances Wolff Soffer and Benjamin Brandt Soffer. Lou Anne graduated from Clayton High School and attended college at the University of Colorado, where she met her husband Morley Winters. She was affectionately called "Sweet Lou" by all who knew and loved her.

After raising her children and working as an active volunteer, Lou Anne became a Teacher's Aide and taught computers at Old Bonhomme School for 17 years. She spent her retirement playing bridge, traveling the world with her husband, and savoring moments with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren -- and was always their biggest supporter and cheerleader.

Lou Anne was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved sister, Anita Kopp, and is survived by her husband of 66 years, Morley Winters, her son Bradley (Jill) Winters, and daughter Lori (Ted) Samuels, grandchildren Jeffrey (Katie) Winters, Doug (Amanda) Winters, Jimmy Winters, Ben Samuels, Bobby Samuels, Leigh Samuels, and 5 great-grandchildren, along with her beloved niece and nephew Gary (Susie) Kopp and Susan (Bill) Townsley.

Services: Graveside service Friday, September 10th at 10 a.m. at Chesed Shel Emeth, 650 White Road, Chesterfield. The service also will be live-streamed. Please visit www.bergermemorialchapel.com for Live Stream details. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to The Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital, 1001 Highlands Plaza Drive W. Suite 140, St. Louis, Missouri, 63110 - The Lou Anne Winters Annual Scholarship Fund at Goldfarb School of Nursing. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE