Lopez, Louis 'Louie', 'Lou'

went home to his heavenly father on November 5, 2020, at the age of 90, with his daughters by his side. He is preceded in death by his wife, Lillian Niethe-Lopez, and he leaves behind his two daughters and sons-in-law, Dawn and Steve Meyer, and Lisa and Larry Meyers.

He was the proud grandfather of Scott (Irena) Meyer, Alexandra Meyers and Claire Meyers. He marveled at and enjoyed their unique personalities and accomplishments.

The son of immigrant parents, Antonia and Joseph Lopez, Lou was proud of his Mexican heritage, and was thankful for the opportunity to make a home and raise a family in St. Louis.

For 33 years, he proudly represented Teamsters Brewery Local #6 at Anheuser Busch, retiring in 1991. He had many friends from AB and it wasn't unusual for him to run into former co-workers at the 'Y', restaurants, grocery and church.

He loved to travel and often reminisced about the sites, the food, and traveling companions. He and Lillian were blessed to spend many years together, traveling and enjoying the company of family and friends.

Lou was a great father and grandfather, and an honorable man. One of his closest friends remembered that he would always have a smile on his face. Even when his body was failing, his happy spirit remained.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution to the charity of your choice is appreciated.

Services: Funeral Mass, Friday, November 13th, 10:30 a.m.. at Epiphany of Our Lord Catholic Church, 6596 Smiley Ave. at Ivanhoe Ave. (Masks required). Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com