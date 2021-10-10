Dolence, Louis

105, WWII Veteran, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Mon., Sep 27, 2021; preceded in death by his beloved wife, Corinne A.; dear father of Corinne Hart, Green Valley, AZ, Elaine (George) Kadlec, Green Valley, AZ, Kathleen (Gary) Miller, Fredericktown, MO, and Doris (Thomas) Lohe, St Charles, MO.; grandfather of Lynne Norrell, David Hart, Timothy Miller, Christine Kasitz, and Brian Lohe; great-grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle.

Services: Requiem Mass was held on Oct. 1, 2021 at San Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Sahuarita, AZ. Interment Jefferson Barracks Nat'l Cemetery. Memorial Mass, Oct. 12, 11:00 a.m. at St John Bosco Catholic Church, 12934 Marine Ave., Maryland Heights. www.colliersfuneralhome.com