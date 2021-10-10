Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Louis Dolence
FUNERAL HOME
COLLIER'S FUNERAL HOME
3400 NORTH LINDBERGH BLVD
Saint Ann, MO

Dolence, Louis

105, WWII Veteran, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Mon., Sep 27, 2021; preceded in death by his beloved wife, Corinne A.; dear father of Corinne Hart, Green Valley, AZ, Elaine (George) Kadlec, Green Valley, AZ, Kathleen (Gary) Miller, Fredericktown, MO, and Doris (Thomas) Lohe, St Charles, MO.; grandfather of Lynne Norrell, David Hart, Timothy Miller, Christine Kasitz, and Brian Lohe; great-grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle.

Services: Requiem Mass was held on Oct. 1, 2021 at San Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Sahuarita, AZ. Interment Jefferson Barracks Nat'l Cemetery. Memorial Mass, Oct. 12, 11:00 a.m. at St John Bosco Catholic Church, 12934 Marine Ave., Maryland Heights. www.colliersfuneralhome.com




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
St. John Bosco Catholic Church
12934 Marine Ave, Maryland Heights, MO
Funeral services provided by:
COLLIER'S FUNERAL HOME
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.